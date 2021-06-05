Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Buys 124,400 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.5% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of The Home Depot worth $211,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 53,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $311.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

