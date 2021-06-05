Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Buys 237,050 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890,120 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 237,050 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.9% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of NIKE worth $118,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE opened at $133.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.77. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

