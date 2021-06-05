Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Buys New Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,069,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,708,000. Twitter makes up approximately 2.2% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.26% of Twitter as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Twitter by 22.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $10,830,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $461,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,787 shares of company stock worth $4,756,071 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Susquehanna increased their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cleveland Research raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

NYSE TWTR opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

