Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $227.97 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,923,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,537,800 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 3.7% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.47% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $227,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $837,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $146,627,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.
Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $46.10.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.
Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile
Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.
