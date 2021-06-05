Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $227.97 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,923,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,537,800 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 3.7% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.47% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $227,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $837,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $146,627,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,276 shares of company stock worth $4,736,013. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

