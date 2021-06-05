Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $99.27 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 457,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $99,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after buying an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after buying an additional 829,207 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7,187.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after buying an additional 747,974 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of HON opened at $230.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.53 and a fifty-two week high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

