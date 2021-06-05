Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 380,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,299,000. Mastercard comprises about 2.2% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $366.02 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

