Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 2.6% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.14% of Deere & Company worth $158,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

DE stock opened at $356.64 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $148.12 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

