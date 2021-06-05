Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 692,380 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 692,380 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 2.0% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $120,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 44,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL opened at $263.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.77. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $309.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,219 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

