Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.95. Mer Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 135,455 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93. The company has a market cap of $12.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Mer Telemanagement Solutions alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 124.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.96% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mer Telemanagement Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.