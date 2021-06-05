MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,563 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of MercadoLibre worth $39,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $318,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.61.

MELI stock opened at $1,325.42 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.52 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,947.28 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,468.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

