Merchant House International Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MHI)

Merchant House International Limited (ASX:MHI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 6th.

