Mercury (MER) Price Hits $0.0185 on Top Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Mercury coin can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $59,355.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00066723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.87 or 0.00299876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00244526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.01136302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,706.75 or 1.00192019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

