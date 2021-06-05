Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,822,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,092,012 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.15% of Mercury Systems worth $482,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,753,000 after purchasing an additional 572,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $48,441,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,157,000 after buying an additional 487,709 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 645.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after buying an additional 443,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,565,000 after acquiring an additional 252,080 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $527,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,844 shares of company stock worth $919,134. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRCY stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.