MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,171 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $66.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

