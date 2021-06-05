Metronome (MET) Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $3.70 or 0.00010375 BTC on major exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $43.76 million and approximately $100,453.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00067478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.78 or 0.00299098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00246063 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.20 or 0.01146235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,740.73 or 1.00115766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,099,422 coins and its circulating supply is 11,813,048 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.