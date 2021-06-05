MidasProtocol (MAS) Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. MidasProtocol has a total market cap of $703,587.68 and approximately $68,099.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00075666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.84 or 0.01004269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.35 or 0.09881939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00052968 BTC.

MAS is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

