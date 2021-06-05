Mina Achieves Market Cap of $545.78 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Mina has traded flat against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $3.64 or 0.00010050 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $545.78 million and $28.91 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00066953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.58 or 0.00299606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00249925 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.60 or 0.01141289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,293.85 or 1.00149180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 149,845,571 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

