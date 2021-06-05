MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.22. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 47,812 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 24.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MIND C.T.I. during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MIND C.T.I. by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 40,334 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the period. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

