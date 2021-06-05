Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $458.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to announce sales of $458.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $456.22 million and the highest is $459.80 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $357.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $88.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 355,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $694,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,968,000 after purchasing an additional 71,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

