Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Tops $128.90 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $32.34 million and $254,150.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for approximately $128.90 or 0.00359867 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00067470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.28 or 0.00296729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00245857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.57 or 0.01151830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,974.71 or 1.00436782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 250,888 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

