Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Reaches $17.71 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.71 or 0.00049190 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $19.90 million and approximately $5,032.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00066808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.51 or 0.00295823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00244476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.01120963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,872.94 or 0.99634216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

