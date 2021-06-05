Mirrored Netflix Trading Down 0.5% This Week (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for about $505.07 or 0.01397744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $30.92 million and approximately $73,292.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00066612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.01 or 0.00293361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00244361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.01127325 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,172.89 or 1.00105096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 61,225 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars.

