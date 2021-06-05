Mirrored Twitter Price Hits $60.23 on Major Exchanges (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be bought for $60.23 or 0.00166823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a market capitalization of $30.76 million and approximately $140,955.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00066781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.35 or 0.00297332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00249041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.89 or 0.01132558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,242.86 or 1.00387734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 510,684 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Twitter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Twitter using one of the exchanges listed above.

