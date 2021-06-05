Mixin (XIN) Price Reaches $359.25 on Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Mixin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $359.25 or 0.01001827 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $201.41 million and $30,194.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,636 coins. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

