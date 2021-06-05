ModiHost Reaches Market Capitalization of $134,328.34 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $134,328.34 and approximately $30,019.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ModiHost coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00076913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00025694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.89 or 0.01017549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.80 or 0.10077735 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00053844 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.