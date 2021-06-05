Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.43% of Molina Healthcare worth $58,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 7,543.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $326,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.00. The stock had a trading volume of 160,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,167. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.82. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

