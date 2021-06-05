Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

