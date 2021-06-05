Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,292 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.02 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.92.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.