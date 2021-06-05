MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $3,380.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00022700 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003167 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00179844 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 168.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 223,914,038 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

