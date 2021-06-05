Mooncoin (MOON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.80 or 0.00482071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000229 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

