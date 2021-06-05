MoonSwap (MOON) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $11.11 million and approximately $11,827.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.05 or 0.00479838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011619 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000229 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000108 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 21,417,608 coins and its circulating supply is 21,397,107 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

