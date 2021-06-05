Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 2.9% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $24,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after buying an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,567,000 after buying an additional 1,789,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,890,000 after purchasing an additional 392,150 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.96. 6,406,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,122,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $174.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.92. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $94.17.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

