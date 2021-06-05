Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Holdings Raised by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 48.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $4,098,856.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,691,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,058,766.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $66,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,148.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,716 shares of company stock valued at $50,815,484. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $233.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.19 and a fifty-two week high of $270.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.38. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

