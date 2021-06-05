Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 31,488 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,488 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTI. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE BTI opened at $39.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

