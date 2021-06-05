Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 8,441 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 27,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 66,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 17,872 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO opened at $51.30 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30.

