Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 202,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

