Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 1,617 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $21,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $177.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.77.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 679,916 shares of company stock valued at $124,449,125 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

