Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,561 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,884 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 3.4% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 57,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 64.5% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $165.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.67. The company has a market cap of $132.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $165.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

