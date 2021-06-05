Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of McKesson worth $18,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in McKesson by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in McKesson by 14.5% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 734.1% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in McKesson by 15.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $194.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.96. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $139.76 and a 12 month high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. McKesson’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.18.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.16, for a total transaction of $306,772.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,862 shares of company stock worth $3,713,826 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

