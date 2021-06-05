Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,210 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.80.

McDonald’s stock opened at $233.38 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

