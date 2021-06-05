Morningstar Investment Services LLC Decreases Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.05% of Ventas worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,655,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after acquiring an additional 861,916 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Ventas by 44.6% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,182,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,425,000 after acquiring an additional 672,800 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Ventas by 3,980.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after acquiring an additional 564,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,516. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VTR opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.95. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $58.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of -227.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.