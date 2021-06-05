Morningstar Investment Services LLC Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $164,570,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,251 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of -49.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

