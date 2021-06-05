Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $17.99 Million Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.37% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $17,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% in the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,774,000 after buying an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of SRC opened at $49.48 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $49.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

