Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $25.45 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,378,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $886.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $515.72 and a 52-week high of $889.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $828.62. The firm has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.