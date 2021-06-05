Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $5.73 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2,311.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,750 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Yum China by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Yum China by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,745,000 after acquiring an additional 264,559 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $270,868,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,599,000 after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $68.15 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.19.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.