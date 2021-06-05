Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $6.03 Million Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GSK opened at $38.90 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

