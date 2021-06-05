Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $8.09 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Shares of C stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $164.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

