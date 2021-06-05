Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $9.06 Million Stock Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 624,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,751 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 4.00% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,193,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,523,000. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 145.1% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSP opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

