Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 118,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $63.12 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.55.

