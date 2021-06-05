Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $113.40 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

